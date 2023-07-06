Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Launches ‘Mother’s Kitchen’ For ‘Atmanirbhar Arunachal’ To Boost Local Economy

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 06, 2023: Chief Minister Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh has launched several initiatives aimed at promoting the state’s rural economy and empowering local communities. The initiatives include the establishment of three Ekta Malls in different zones of the state and the launch of the ‘Mother’s Kitchen’ drive for ‘Atmanirbhar Arunachal’.

The ‘Mother’s Kitchen’ drive, initiated by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), aims to support self-help groups (SHGs) in running catering businesses under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). The Chief Minister has provided seed funding of Rs 75 lakh for the various units of ‘Mother’s Kitchen’, which will not only engage women but also promote local businesses.

During a meeting with representatives of ArSRLM, SHGs, and other stakeholders, CM Khandu emphasized the importance of utilizing digital platforms to expand business opportunities and reach a global market. He suggested organizing training programs conducted by external experts to educate SHGs on using technology for marketing and selling their products.

The Chief Minister highlighted the improving communication networks in the state, including roads, railways, and airways, as a positive factor for long-term growth in the rural economy. He commended the ArSRLM for its efforts in improving the socio-economic conditions of rural communities and empowering women.

Minister Bamang Felix, who also attended the meeting, praised the achievements of ArSRLM in uplifting rural households and promoting sustainable income. He acknowledged the silent transformation brought about by ArSRLM in the state’s socio-economic landscape.

Under the ArSRLM, SHGs have received financial support, including revolving funds, community investment funds, and start-up costs, enabling them to engage in various economic activities. The mission has also facilitated access to loans, provided training in farming activities, established Van Dhan Vikas Kendras for marketing SHG products, and implemented the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme.

During the program, CM Khandu virtually inaugurated SHG stores in Itanagar, providing a platform for SHGs to showcase their craftsmanship and creativity. He also recognized young entrepreneurs with Skill Icon Awards, further encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship in the state.

These initiatives aim to create a sustainable and inclusive environment for socio-economic progress in Arunachal Pradesh while promoting the talent and potential of local communities.