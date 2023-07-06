Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik Encourages Preservation & Promotion Of Indigenous Culture

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 06, 2023: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), urged the people to safeguard and promote the rich indigenous cultural heritage of the state. Speaking at the Dree Festival celebrated by the Apatani community in Ziro, the governor emphasized the role of indigenous festivals in fostering peace, harmony, and prosperity.

Sending his warm wishes for the festival, Parnaik highlighted the significance of Dree, which signifies the divine protection of crops and a bountiful harvest. He called upon the community to embrace love, unity, and camaraderie during this festive time.

The governor praised the women and children who participated in the cultural program, commending their embodiment of purity and the spirit of the festival. He also lauded the Apatani tribe for preserving their unique agricultural practices and the pristine environment. Parnaik urged the youth to explore the potential of agriculture and its allied sectors, envisioning Arunachal Pradesh as the food bowl of the North East Region.

As part of the celebrations, a cultural presentation showcasing the vibrant cultural heritage and traditions of the Apatani society was presented. The event served as a platform to promote and showcase the rich cultural diversity of Arunachal Pradesh.