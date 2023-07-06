Assam’s Public Health Institutions Show Promising Results: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 06, 2023: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed satisfaction on Wednesday as the evaluation of the state’s public health institutions yielded “encouraging” outcomes.

Speaking at the Swasthya Seva Utsav Conclave, Sarma highlighted the success of the ‘Gunotsav’ initiative, which involved citizen-led evaluations of public schools. Building upon this approach, the state replicated the concept of Jan Bhagidari to assess public health institutions through the Swasthya Seva Utsav, resulting in highly promising results.

From April 6 to 8, the inaugural Swasthya Utsav was held to evaluate 1,245 hospitals across Assam. According to the Indian Public Health Standard of 2022, 12% of the hospitals attained Grade A, 49% received Grade B, and 39% were assigned Grade C.

Sarma emphasized the potential to upgrade Grade B facilities to Grade A with assistance from the health department, considering the majority of hospitals fell into the Grade B category.

Furthermore, the chief minister stressed the significance of organ donation, noting that a single organ donor can save up to seven lives. In line with this, the government intends to expand efforts and establish a robust organ transplantation ecosystem in Assam.

The Swasthya Seva Utsav Conclave was attended by several state ministers, including Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and Environment and Forest Minister Chandramohan Patowary.