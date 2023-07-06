BJP’s Powerful Phalanx Gathers In Guwahati To Chart Victory Path For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 06, 2023: A formidable phalanx of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, comprising national and state representatives from 12 eastern states, including eight from the north-eastern region, congregated in Guwahati on Thursday. The purpose of their assembly was to devise crucial strategies aimed at securing a resounding triumph in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024.

Presidents, organizational general secretaries, and ‘Prabharis’ from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand convened for a significant one-day BJP organizational meeting.

In an interview with Northeast Today on Thursday evening, Rajib Bhattacharjee, President of BJP in Tripura Pradesh, stated that the meeting extensively centered around formulating a roadmap for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the 12 states. The discussions primarily focused on identifying areas that require special attention, addressing any existing shortcomings, and devising effective solutions for them.

Bhattacharjee was accompanied by BJP Tripura Prabhari Dr Mahesh Sharma and BJP Tripura Organizational Secretary Phanindranath Sharma.

He stated, “The national leadership has recommended the formation of clusters comprising four states, where party workers will collaborate to bring in fresh ideas and connect with the common people. This approach aims to win the hearts of the people and ultimately secure victory in the upcoming parliamentary election next year.”

Bhattacharjee said that the meeting started at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Assam Pradesh headquarters of Bharatiya Janata Party in Guwahati at 10.30 AM with the lighting of lamp in front of the portrait of Bharat Mata, wreath laying of portraits of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyay and patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’ by the ensemble. The meeting ended around 5 PM.

The meeting was held under the leadership of BJP’s All India Organizing General Secretary BL Santosh. Among the top leaders were one of the party’s general secretaries and Assam leader Baijayant Jay Panda, North-East’s party coordinator Sambit Patra, leader Nalin Kohli, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, All India General Secretary Dilip Saikia and others. However, the top leaders of that state could not come for the panchayat polls to be held in West Bengal on the July 08 next.

As per a reliable party insider, the BJP currently holds around 50 percent of the 142 seats in the eastern states, including the north-eastern region. The remaining seats are held by opposition party MPs. To strengthen their position, the party devised a strategic plan during the meeting to achieve a 100 percent success rate in the upcoming elections and secure 90 percent of the seats. Sources assert that the BJP and its allied partners are confident of winning all seats in the eight states of the north-eastern region, including Tripura.