Efforts Underway for Peaceful Resolution of Arunachal Pradesh-Assam Boundary Issue

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 06, 2023: In an effort to find a peaceful and lasting solution to the boundary problem between Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh and North Lakhimpur district of Assam, a meeting was conducted at Bomte Boori Boot Ground. The gathering took place last Tuesday, aiming to address the ongoing border issue.

During the meeting, MLA Tarin Dakpe reiterated the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, which was witnessed by Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility along the border, urging the people of both states to uphold harmony.

The meeting was attended by Kamle Deputy Commissioner Adong Pertin, Superintendent of Police Taru Gussar, various heads of departments, members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI), village chiefs, and respected senior citizens.

Later in the day, the MLA visited the 2000 MW NHPC project, where he interacted with the general engineers and officers. He commended the executive director and the team for their timely progress in completing the project, expected to be commissioned in December 2023.

Additionally, the MLA inspected several ongoing development projects, including the SDO office in Dullungmukh. The comprehensive visit aimed to assess the progress of these initiatives and ensure their smooth implementation for the benefit of the local communities.