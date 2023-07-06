Manipur Extends Internet Ban Till July 10 Amid Security Concerns

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 06, 2023: The Manipur government has extended the ban on internet services in the state till July 10, 2023, in an effort to prevent potential threats to public safety and maintain public order. The order, issued by the Manipur Home Department, cited the need to mitigate the risks of loss of life, damage to property, and disturbances to public tranquillity.

The official notification invoked the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, and announced the suspension of mobile data services, internet/data services, and broadband services provided by Reliance Jio Fibre, Airtel Xtreme Black, BSNL FTTH, VPN, and VSATS of Bharatnet Phase-II in Manipur.

The extension of the internet ban will remain in effect for five additional days, starting immediately and lasting until 3:00 pm on July 10. The government expressed concerns over the potential misuse of social media platforms by anti-social elements to transmit inflammatory content, hate speech, and incendiary videos, which could further escalate tensions and disrupt law and order in Manipur.

In a separate development, schools under the Department of Education (Schools) in Manipur have reopened for students in classes 1-8 after more than two months of closure due to ethnic violence that erupted on May 3. This decision has been welcomed by parents and guardians, who prioritize the well-being and education of their children. The ethnic clashes originated from protests against the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list and resulted in numerous casualties and displacements.