New Arunachal Pradesh DGP Meets Governor to Discuss Policing and Security Matters

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, July 05, 2023: The newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) for Arunachal Pradesh, Anand Mohan, recently had a meeting with the state’s Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on July 6, 2023.

Anand Mohan, a senior IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre, assumed the position of DGP in Arunachal Pradesh Police. During the meeting, the Governor extended a warm welcome to the new DGP and expressed confidence in his extensive experience in various roles within the police establishment across the country.

The Governor emphasized the importance of ensuring people-friendly policing in the state and encouraged every police officer to be committed to providing a responsive and safe environment for the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh. Discussions also took place regarding the modernization of the police force and infrastructure upgrades.

The Governor shared valuable insights on the overall security scenario in the state and wished the new DGP a successful and fruitful tenure ahead. The meeting provided an opportunity to address various challenges and explore ways to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the police force in Arunachal Pradesh.