Security Forces Prevent Clash Between Armed Groups In Manipur’s Kangpokpi District

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 06, 2023: Security forces successfully averted a potential clash between two armed groups in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district. The incident took near Phaileng village around 3:40 pm on Wednesday, according to sources on Thursday.

The presence of armed groups from Mapao and Awang Sekmai areas had escalated tensions in the area. A few rounds of gunfire were exchanged before personnel from the Assam Rifles swiftly intervened and managed to deescalate the situation.

However, it was reported that women in the area initially blocked the roads to impede the forces’ access.

In a separate development, a significant number of Kuki community members staged a peaceful protest rally in Churachandpur.

The rally, which commenced at Public Ground and concluded at Tuibong Peace Ground, saw the participation of around 4,000 individuals, many of whom wore combat attire with camouflage on their faces.

The rally concluded without any untoward incidents, extending until 7 pm on Wednesday.

