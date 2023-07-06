Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Commemorates Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s Contributions To National Integrity

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 06, 2023: Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Thursday highlighted the significant contributions of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in safeguarding the country’s integrity during an event commemorating the legendary figure’s 123rd birth anniversary. The event, organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs department of the Tripura Government, took place at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan here in Agartala city.

In his address, the Chief Minister acknowledged Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee as one of India’s iconic figures, emphasizing his immense role in protecting the nation’s integrity. While Dr. Mukherjee’s work might have remained relatively unknown to many until recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after assuming office in 2014, shed light on his significant contributions.

Highlighting the importance of the new generation being aware of Dr. Mukherjee’s contributions, Chief Minister Saha stressed his tireless fight against injustice and his approach of protesting against it. He emphasized the need for the new generation to understand and appreciate these aspects of Dr. Mukherjee’s life, which are not widely known.

The Chief Minister emphasized that a strong nation is essential for the existence of individuals and underscored India’s progress on the global stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He praised the Prime Minister for sharing the ideals and ideas of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, leading the country towards progress.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the perpetual need for unity in building and protecting the country, a principle deeply ingrained in Dr. Mukherjee’s ideology. He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tireless efforts in strengthening the nation and establishing a new India under his leadership.

As part of the commemoration, the Chief Minister and distinguished guests visited a drawing exhibition. Retired Professor Dr. Jagadish Ganchoudhury of MBB College, Dr. PK Chakraborty, Secretary of the ICA Department, Director Bimbisar Bhattacharya, and others were also present at the event.