Uniform Civil Code Is Constitutional, Not A Political Agenda: BJP Leader Nalin Kohli

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 06, 2023: BJP leader Nalin Kohli emphasized that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not driven by political intentions but is explicitly mentioned in Article 44 of the Indian Constitution. Kohli made these remarks during a media interaction in Guwahati on Thursday when questioned about opposition to the UCC by NDA partners in Northeast India. He stated that while everyone is entitled to their own opinions in a democratic republic, it is the decision of Parliament that must be followed. Kohli reiterated that the UCC is a constitutional provision and not a political agenda.

A significant meeting was held with leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was attended by BJP leaders from various states including Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. The meeting focused on discussing the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government over the past nine years.

However, some NDA allies in the region have expressed reservations about the implementation of the UCC. Chief Minister of Mizoram and President of Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoramthanga, raised concerns that the UCC may not be in the best interest of ethnic minorities in India, particularly the Mizos. In a letter to the Law Commission, the MNF opposed any steps towards enacting the UCC.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of Meghalaya, who leads the National People’s Party (NPP), another ally of the BJP, highlighted the need to consider exemptions for matrilineal societies, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and the Northeast region. Sangma stated that the draft of the UCC needs to be examined to understand its provisions and implications.

The BJP is working to address the concerns raised by its allies and engage in dialogue to find common ground on the UCC. The party recognizes the diversity of the country and the importance of respecting cultural and regional sensitivities while implementing reforms. The discussions and consultations within the NDA are crucial for building consensus and ensuring the smooth implementation of any policy, including the UCC.