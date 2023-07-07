Arunachal’s Mechuka Town Embraces 4G Connectivity For The First Time

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 07, 2023: In a significant development, Mechuka, a picturesque town located in the Shiyomi district of Arunachal Pradesh, has finally gained access to 4G services. This milestone was achieved on July 7, bringing the benefits of high-speed internet to the region.

Airtel India has successfully launched its 4G services in Mechuka and the surrounding areas, marking the third circle in the remote Shi-Yomi district to be connected by Airtel’s 4G network. Previously, District Headquarters Tato and ADC Headquarters Monigong had already been included in the coverage.

https://twitter.com/PemaKhanduBJP/status/1677177462281609217?s=20

Expressing his joy, Pasang Dorjee Sona, the local MLA and Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the residents of Mechuka and the entire Shi-Yomi district. He extended his gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Pema Khandu for their unwavering commitment to bringing digital connectivity to remote regions like Mechuka.

This leap forward in connectivity will empower the people of Mechuka and facilitate their participation in the digital era. It opens up new opportunities for education, business, communication, and overall socio-economic growth. The introduction of 4G services signifies progress and underscores the government’s dedication to bridging the digital divide in Arunachal Pradesh.