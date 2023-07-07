Assam’s Jonai Food Poisoning: 72 Hospitalized As ‘Prasad’ Turns Sour

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 07, 2023: A distressing incident unfolded in Assam’s Dhemaji district as 72 individuals were rushed to hospitals due to food poisoning.

The unfortunate event transpired after locals partook in ‘Prasad’ offered at Shantipur Namghar in Abmanola village of Jonai.

Soon after consuming the ‘Prasad,’ those affected began experiencing various symptoms, including fever, headache, stomach ache, vomiting, and body pain.

A team of dedicated doctors swiftly set up a temporary camp in the village to provide essential medical assistance to the affected individuals, who are currently undergoing treatment.

This alarming incident serves as a reminder of the crucial importance of food safety and the need for stringent measures to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future.

Local authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the cause of the food poisoning and take appropriate actions to prevent its recurrence.