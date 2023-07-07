Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Raises Strong Opposition To Assam’s Delimitation Exercise, Calls For Consensus

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed vehement objection to the ongoing delimitation exercise in Assam, emphasizing the need for wider acceptance and consensus. Joining forces with leaders from 11 Opposition parties, a dharna (sit-in protest) is scheduled to take place at Jantar Mantar, followed by the submission of a memorandum to the Election Commission.

Following a meeting with opposition leaders, Kharge took to Twitter, stating, “The delimitation exercise in Assam needs wider acceptance and consensus within the political spectrum.” He also shared images of the meeting where representatives from various parties, including AICC General Secretary Shri Jitendra Singh Alwar, Congress Party’s Deputy Leader Shri Gourav Gogoi, PCC President Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah, and CLP Leader Shri Debabrata Saikia, handed over a joint representation highlighting their collective objections to the delimitation exercise.

Kharge further confirmed that a memorandum would be presented to the Election Commission, and the opposition leaders would stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar. He reiterated their commitment to pursuing the matter through appropriate channels and forums.

The draft delimitation document, released by the Election Commission on June 20, proposes to maintain the current number of Assembly seats at 126 and Lok Sabha constituencies at 14 in Assam. However, it also suggests significant alterations to the geographical boundaries of several constituencies, with the elimination and creation of a few seats.

These proposed changes have sparked protests in the state, drawing opposition from both opposition parties and allies of the ruling BJP-led coalition government.