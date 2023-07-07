CPI-CPI(M) Joint Delegation Conveys Solidarity & Support To Manipur Violence Victims

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 07, 2023: A joint delegation comprising three MPs from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and two MPs from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) has embarked on a three-day visit (6-8 July) to Manipur. The purpose of the visit is to express solidarity with the people of Manipur and share the grief of the victims affected by the ongoing violence in the state.

Binoy Viswam, CPI MP and member of the Left delegation, highlighted the state of Manipur under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that the state has been engulfed in unrest for the past two months. Viswam emphasized the failure of both the Union and State governments in restoring peace and normalcy to this strategically important state.

During their visit, the delegation members visited multiple relief camps in and around the Imphal Valley, engaging with the victims and sharing meals with them. The delegation expressed deep empathy for the people of Manipur and underscored the urgent need for tranquility to be restored in the state.

Viswam further highlighted the plight of the Manipuri people, stating that they are being forced to live as refugees in their own country. He noted the divisive politics of the BJP government, which has failed various sections of the Manipuri population. The delegation conveyed the message that the people of Manipur are perceptive enough to understand the perils of a politics fueled by hatred, and that the BJP will face repercussions for such treachery in the North East.

P. Sandosh Kumar, CPI Rajya Sabha MP, expressed his distress at the immense loss of lives and property in Manipur, emphasizing the hardships faced by older people, women, and children in the relief camps. He criticized the BJP government’s incompetence and divisive policies, stating that the people of Manipur are losing faith in the democratic system due to the government’s apathy and inefficiency.

The joint delegation is scheduled to visit Churachandrapur to extend solidarity and promote peace-building measures. They will also meet with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey to discuss the ongoing situation in the state.

The violence in Manipur stemmed from the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The Meitei community, which is the majority community residing in the Imphal Valley and surrounding areas, sought the ST status to access lands in hilly areas, as only STs are permitted to purchase land in those regions.

The CPI-CPI(M) joint delegation’s visit serves as a crucial gesture of support and solidarity towards the people of Manipur, aiming to address their grievances, promote peace, and advocate for justice and inclusivity in the state