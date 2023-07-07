Manipur Violence: Three Lives Lost In Separate Incidents Of Bloodshed

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 07, 2023: A wave of violence continues to grip Manipur as three individuals lost their lives in two distinct incidents on Friday morning. The escalating clashes between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities have intensified the crisis in the state, resulting in widespread violence, arson, and displacement.

The first incident took place along the border of Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, where a gunfight erupted between village volunteers from the Meitei and Kuki communities. Between 12:30 am and 3 am, an exchange of fire unfolded in the Phoisanphai area in Churachandpur and the adjacent Wangleikei region in Bishnupur. Tragically, two village volunteers lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries in the armed confrontation.

In a separate incident in Bishnupur, Kuki groups launched an unprovoked attack on Phougakchao village, predominantly inhabited by Meitei residents, along the Imphal-Churachandpur National Highway. Around 1 am, approximately 200 heavily armed Kuki miscreants assaulted the village. Security personnel valiantly repelled the attackers, but during the crossfire, a 19-year-old youth tragically lost his life.

These incidents contribute to the mounting death toll and deepening unrest in Manipur. More than 140 people have already lost their lives, and nearly 60,000 individuals have been compelled to flee their homes due to the ongoing violence and turmoil.

The situation remains highly volatile and requires immediate attention and intervention to prevent further bloodshed and restore peace in Manipur. Efforts are underway to address the root causes of the conflict and establish dialogue among the concerned communities. The authorities, along with security forces, are working tirelessly to maintain law and order, protect civilians, and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents affected by the violence.

Amid these distressing circumstances, it is crucial for all stakeholders to come together, engage in peaceful discussions, and find a sustainable solution that fosters harmony, reconciliation, and coexistence in Manipur. The restoration of peace is not only essential for the immediate security and welfare of the people but also for the long-term progress and development of the region.

Source: Scroll.in