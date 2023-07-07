Sad Demise of Assam’s Renowned Actor Bijoy Sankar Saikia at 39

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 07, 2023: In a tragic turn of events, Bijoy Sankar Saikia, a prominent Assamese actor and theater performer, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 39. The actor succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest at his residence in Tezpur.

Known for his remarkable contributions to Assamese cinema and television, Saikia had garnered immense popularity among the audience. He showcased his acting prowess in numerous Assamese films and daily soap operas, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Born as the son of the esteemed Assamese actor Uday Sankar Saikia, Bijoy Sankar Saikia carried forward his family’s legacy in the entertainment industry. His untimely demise has left the Assamese film fraternity and his fans mourning the loss of a talented artist taken too soon.