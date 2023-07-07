Tinsukia Police Held Four Women With 300 Grams Of Heroin

NET Web Desk

In a major breakthrough, the Tinsukia Police achieved a significant victory today by apprehending four women and seizing a substantial quantity of heroin weighing 300 grams. The estimated street value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 60 lakh.

The operation took place at a recently established railway junction in the district and was carried out by the Tinsukia Sadar Police in collaboration with the Hijuguri Outpost Police team, acting swiftly upon receiving reliable intelligence.

Providing insights into the operation, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Crime, Moidul Islam, disclosed that the joint efforts of the teams resulted in the arrest of four women who were found in possession of a significant quantity of heroin weighing 300 grams. It is believed that the arrested women had transported the contraband from Dimapur to Tinsukia via train.

In addition to the narcotics, the police officials also discovered a sum of Rs 28,000 and four mobile handsets at the scene, which were seized as part of the operation. The identities of the arrested women have not been disclosed by the authorities, and they are currently in police custody, pending further investigation.

The arrest of these individuals and the subsequent seizure of the heroin consignment are anticipated to deliver a significant blow to the illicit drug trade prevalent in the region. The successful operation reflects the diligent efforts of the Tinsukia Police in curbing the circulation of illegal substances and upholding the rule of law. The authorities remain committed to combating the drug menace and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.