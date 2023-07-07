Violent Incident In Meghalaya: Police Station Targeted, Vehicles Set Ablaze

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya, July 07, 2023: In a disturbing turn of events, a police station in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district became the target of an attack, resulting in the torching of three vehicles and a motorcycle that were parked inside the compound. The incident unfolded on Thursday night when two groups engaged in a heated altercation and approached the police station to file their respective complaints. Allegedly, the police personnel on duty refused to register their complaints, leading to further confrontation.

As tensions escalated, unidentified individuals gathered outside the Laitumkhrah Police Station and resorted to stone-pelting. They also set fire to the vehicles parked within the premises, causing substantial damage. The exact motive and identities of those involved in the attack remain under investigation.

Sylvester Nongtynger, the superintendent of police for East Khasi Hills district, has called for a thorough investigation into the matter. It is imperative to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for this violent act.

Ampareen Lyngdoh, the local MLA and Health Minister, vehemently condemned the attack on the police station. She expressed her strong disapproval of such acts of violence and urged the police to conduct a comprehensive inquiry to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and order. It highlights the importance of promoting dialogue, understanding, and peaceful resolution of conflicts to prevent the escalation of violence. Authorities are committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety of the community.