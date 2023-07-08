Assam Rifles Apprehends One With Marijuana Worth Rs 2 Crore at Dhalai District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 08, 2023: In a significant operation, the Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles, operating under the guidance of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), successfully intercepted and seized a staggering 498 kg of marijuana with an estimated value of Rs 2 crore. The seizure took place in the general area of Ambassa, falling under the jurisdiction of Ambassa Police Station in Dhalai District, Tripura, on July 8.

The operation was launched based on reliable intelligence inputs, prompting a joint effort by the Radhanagar Battalion and Ambassa Police Station. Acting swiftly, the team apprehended a suspect and confiscated 498 kg of high-grade marijuana, in addition to one heavy vehicle believed to be involved in the illicit drug trade.

The arrested individual, along with the seized contraband, was promptly handed over to the Ambassa Police Station in Dhalai District on July 8, 2023, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles in ensuring a drug-free society. By disrupting this drug trafficking operation and seizing such a substantial quantity of marijuana, the security forces have dealt a severe blow to the illegal drug trade in the region. The action will undoubtedly serve as a deterrent to other criminals involved in similar illicit activities.

The Assam Rifles remains dedicated to collaborating with local law enforcement agencies and employing proactive measures to curb drug trafficking, safeguard public health, and promote the well-being of the community. This resolute effort showcases the security forces’ relentless pursuit of creating a safer and more secure environment for the people of Tripura.