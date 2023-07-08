BJP Leader Calls For Elimination Of General Provisions In Meghalaya’s Garo Hills

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya, July 08, 2023: Bernard Marak, a member of the BJP and the Tura MDC, expressed his opinion on Friday that the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) should abolish general provisions in the Garo Hills region if it is genuinely committed to upholding tribal rights.

The statement comes after a meeting between CSOs (Civil Society Organizations) in Garo Hills and the EC led by the NPP at the office of CEM Albinush Marak to discuss the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Surprisingly, the meeting excluded opposition MDCs of the GHADC, who allegedly were not invited to attend.

Bernard, although being a part of the opposition party, attended the meeting to “clarify” any misunderstandings regarding the subject for those present. He emphasized that the UCC is a regulation that would impact general areas, excluding those falling under the Sixth Schedule, and assured that the rights of the North East are protected. He accused certain political leaders of creating confusion and spreading fear among the public with the sole intention of defaming Narendra Modi’s initiatives.

Bernard stated that there is no need to be fearful as tribal rights are safeguarded by the Constitution. He pointed out that Goa, a Christian state, has the UCC in place without any restrictions on religious practices. Instead, he urged tribals to be concerned about the selling of tribal lands and violations of their rights by their own leaders, as well as the loss of reservations intended for tribals.

Bernard alleged that unofficially, illegally, and unconstitutionally, areas like Tura, Williamnagar, Baghmara, and Resubelpara are considered “general mauzas under Municipality.” He argued that the introduction of non-hill mauzas (general provisions) in Garo Hills violated the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and imposed taxes on tribals under Municipality laws. He emphasized that accepting the Municipality system would mean accepting general provisions, which would dilute their rights.

Moreover, Bernard highlighted that the introduction of the Assam schedule (General) in GHADC areas violated the land rights of the Akhing Nokmas, the traditional landowners.