CPIM Leader Manik Sarkar Reserves Comment On Tripura’s Budget, Raises Concerns Over Government’s Performance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 08, 2023: Former Tripura Chief Minister and CPIM Politburo member Manik Sarkar on Saturday refrained from commenting on the state’s budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. He stated that he had not yet gone through the entire budget and believed it would be unwise to comment without thoroughly reviewing it. Sarkar mentioned that he had requested a copy of the budget to study it and provide informed comments instead of relying on news reports.

However, while criticizing the budget, Sarkar expressed doubts about the government’s ability to deliver a strong budget. He highlighted issues such as the government’s mounting debt, inadequate payment of salaries and allowances, widespread poverty, a shortage of professors and teachers in educational institutions, problems with water supply, deteriorating electricity infrastructure, and poorly functioning hospitals. He argued that these problems revealed the government’s shortcomings.

Sarkar also addressed the role of legislators in raising concerns and holding the government accountable. He stressed that MLAs have the right to voice their opinions and that it is the Speaker’s responsibility to provide them with opportunities to do so. Failure to fulfill this responsibility could result in increased resentment among elected representatives. Sarkar emphasized the importance of a healthy assembly where the problems of the common people can be discussed and resolved.

Regarding recent events in the assembly, Sarkar chose not to comment specifically but acknowledged that MLAs represent the interests of the people and will always bring up their issues. He called for constructive dialogue and a conducive environment for discussions between both parties to achieve positive outcomes.