Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Dibrugarh University Student In Assam, Injures Four Others

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 08, 2023: A devastating accident occurred at Jamugurighat in Sonitpur district, claiming the life of Luku Sharma, a student of Dibrugarh University.

The tragedy unfolded when a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, traveling at high speed, collided with a dumper truck from behind. As a result, Luku Sharma lost his life, and four others sustained injuries.

The injured individuals were promptly rushed to the Dhalaibil Primary Health Centre for immediate medical attention.

However, due to the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to a hospital located in Tumuki village, Sonitpur district.