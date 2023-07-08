Fresh Gunfire Erupts In Bishnupur, Manipur; Authorities Vow Strict Action

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 08, 2023: Amidst the ongoing violence in Manipur, reports have emerged of fresh firing incidents taking place in Kangvai, located in the Bishnupur district on Friday night. The situation remains tense as officials work to restore peace and stability in the region.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, the district-in-charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada, addressed the issue of rain-related calamities during a meeting held at the Mangaluru City Corporation’s command control room. He emphasized that officials responsible for managing the aftermath of the disasters must take adequate precautions to avoid any lapses. The minister warned that strict action would be taken against those found to have shortcomings in their response to the situation.

Discussions were held with district administration officials regarding the steps taken to handle the consequences of incessant rains in the area. Gundu Rao stressed the importance of implementing preventive measures in low-lying areas, near rivers, and around ponds to prevent accidents. Fishermen were specifically instructed to refrain from venturing into the sea. The minister urged officials to remain stationed at the control station and diligently carry out disaster management activities. Nodal officers were to be deployed in areas prone to disasters during the monsoon season. Additionally, the situation would be assessed on a daily basis to determine whether schools and colleges should be closed, with holidays declared accordingly.

Several key figures participated in the meeting, including Harish Kumar MLC, DK deputy commissioner Mullai Mugilan, city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, MCC commissioner C L Anand, zilla panchayat CEO Dr K Anand, and SP C B Ryshyanth. It is hoped that their collaborative efforts will lead to effective measures being implemented to address the ongoing crisis.