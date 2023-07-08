Major Reshuffle In Arunachal’s Police Department

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 08, 2023: In a significant development, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has undertaken a major reshuffle in the state’s police department, resulting in the transfer and posting of 35 officers belonging to the Indian Police Service (IPS) and Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS) across various locations.

Out of the 35 officers who have been transferred, 14 are IPS officers while the remaining 21 are APPS officers.

Notably, nine APPS officers holding the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) have been promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP), as per the official order released by the government.

According to the order, DIGP (PHQ) Vijay Kumar has been transferred to the newly-created Itanagar Range Police administration and will continue serving in the same capacity. Additionally, SP (SIT & Crime) Rohit Rajbir Singh and Changlang SP Mihin Gambo have been shifted to the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and have been appointed as SP of Itanagar and Naharlagun, respectively. Furthermore, SP Dr Sachin Singhal of Lower Subansiri district has been reassigned as the SP of Traffic, ICR.

It is worth mentioning that the creation of the Itanagar Range Police administration, headed by a DIG with three SP-level officers, was approved by the Khandu Cabinet on May 31. The objective behind this move is to ensure effective law and order, as well as the safety and security of the residents of the state capital.

Among other changes, DIGP (Fire & Emergency Services) Asif Md Ali has been appointed as the DIGP (HQ), while DIGP (HQ) Amit Roy has assumed the role of DIGP (Security). Furthermore, Pakke Kessang SP Habung Hailang has been transferred to the position of Chief Security Liaison Officer (CSLO) of the Chief Minister’s Security Cell, while the current CSLO Kirli Padu has been reassigned as SP of Changlang.

The reshuffling has also seen the appointment of East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta as the SP of Tirap, and Namsai SP Dr D W Thungon has been transferred to serve as the SP of Tawang.

In addition to these changes, several ASPs from various districts have been promoted and reassigned to new roles as SPs. The promoted APPS officers include Thuptan Jambey, who has been posted as SP of Leparada, Dekio Gumja, who will serve as the Commanding Officer of the 2nd AAPBn in Aalo, and Tashi Darang, who has been appointed as SP of Pakke Kessang, among others.

This extensive reshuffle aims to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to different positions within the Arunachal Pradesh Police Department and reinforces the government’s commitment to ensuring effective law enforcement and public safety throughout the state.