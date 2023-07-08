Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Stresses Concerns About Power Supply, Calls For Diverse Production Mix

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya, July 08, 2023: Conrad K Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, expressed his concerns on July 7 regarding the stable supply of electricity in the state, which currently faces a 30% deficit in power supply. He emphasized the need for a diverse mix of production to ensure a reliable and sustainable energy supply in the long term.

In a media statement, Sangma explained that Meghalaya requires approximately 1,700 million units of power annually, while its own production capacity amounts to only 1,000 to 1,100 million units per year. As a result, there is a shortfall of about 600 to 700 million units.

To meet the deficit, the state relies on the power share it receives from central agencies and procures the remaining amount from the market. However, Sangma acknowledged that this situation poses a challenge, as the state faces a deficiency of approximately 30% in meeting its power requirements.

Furthermore, Sangma highlighted another issue faced by the state, which is its heavy reliance on hydroelectric power. When water levels are low, it affects both the state-owned units and the central units. He emphasized that a diverse mix of energy production is essential to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply in the long run.

Sangma acknowledged the complexity of the problem but assured that the government is actively working to find viable solutions. He mentioned that they are considering difficult decisions and have initiated the process of integrating solar energy into the power mix. However, he noted that solar energy is subject to the availability of sunlight and thus cannot provide a consistently stable supply. The government is taking various factors into account and remains optimistic about gradually finding concrete solutions to address these power supply challenges.