Tripura BJP Plans ‘Thanksgiving Rallies’ To Celebrate ‘Pro-People’ Budget On July 10

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 8, 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced that “Thanksgiving Rallies” will be organized across Tripura on July 10 to celebrate the presentation of a “pro-people” budget for the current financial year.

Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy proposed the budget on Friday, which includes initiatives such as a health insurance scheme to benefit marginalized sections of society and a program to provide free scooters to meritorious girl students. The budget, with a total allocation of Rs 27,654 crore, aims to cater to the needs of various segments of society, including employees, students, youth, and the poor.

Speaking at a press conference in Agartala city on Saturday morning, Bhattacharjee praised the state Finance minister’s efforts in presenting a budget that prioritizes the welfare of the people under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

He highlighted the upcoming Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana-2023, a health insurance plan modeled after the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Central government. The scheme will provide health insurance coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh per year to families who are not covered under Ayushman Bharat.

The BJP leader further announced that thanksgiving rallies will be held in all ten organizational districts on Monday to express gratitude for the budget, which aims to fulfill the vision of “Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura” (One Tripura, Best Tripura).

In addition, Bhattacharjee criticized the opposition MLAs for disrupting the proceedings on the first day of the budget session in the Assembly on July 7. He condemned their actions and asserted that the people of the state would respond fittingly to the opposition lawmakers for their conduct inside the House.