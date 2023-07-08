Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha & Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb Condemn Killings During West Bengal Panchayat Election

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 08, 2023: Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb expressed their strong condemnation for the unfortunate killings of 11 individuals in different districts of West Bengal amidst the ongoing panchayat election.

As the voting process for the panchayat election unfolds in West Bengal, the state of Tripura stands united in denouncing the acts of violence that have marred the electoral process. Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb both voiced their deep concern and vehemently condemned the loss of lives during this crucial democratic exercise.

In a tweet, CM Dr Saha stated “Shocking reports coming from West Bengal reflects democracy is being murdered there…! TMC goons in Panchayat polls under the regime of West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial Ji is restricting people to participate in the democratic festival & creating a tensed environment through violence.”

“I strongly condemn the violence perpetrated by the TMC hooligans & invite Mamata Ji to learn from #Tripura how to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections”, he added.

In response to the recent violence during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal, former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Deb expressed strong condemnation. Taking to Facebook, Deb posted, “The killing of a BJP worker in West Bengal’s panchayat elections is highly condemnable. Violence has no place in democracy.”

“The violent politics of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will not break the strong morale of BJP workers. In every election in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s cruel face comes to the fore. West Bengal, once respected across the country for its intellectual and rich culture, is now known as the state of violence due to Mamata Banerjee’s political brutality and brutality.”

“But in the spirit of nationalism, we are committed to the goal of good governance, Bharatiya Janata Party workers are committed to re-establish democracy in Bengal by fighting unitedly against every outrage of Mamata Banerjee”, he added.

The Chief Minister and the MP expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and called for immediate investigations into the incidents. CM Dr Saha and MP Deb urged the authorities in West Bengal to take swift action against those responsible for the killings and to provide adequate security measures to safeguard the lives of voters, candidates, and election officials.