Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Driver Succumbs To Accident, Passengers Miraculously Unharmed

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, July 10, 2023: Tragedy struck on Sunday morning near the Dirok-Hunjan area along the Assam-Arunachal border on NH-52 in Tinsukia district, as a driver from Arunachal Pradesh State Transport lost his life in a road accident. Thankfully, approximately 15 passengers on board, along with the staff, escaped unscathed.

The deceased, identified as Md. Shahjahan Ali (46), was driving the state transport bus bearing registration number ARX 0434, ferrying passengers from Arunachal’s Diyun to Tinsukia. According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the driver of the passenger bus tried to avoid a collision with a mini truck traveling in the wrong direction. In the process, the bus collided partially with the truck and subsequently struck a nearby tree, all in an effort to protect pedestrians on the highway and the passengers on board.

The accident took place in the Bordirok-Hunjan area of Tinsukia district, near the Assam-Arunachal Dirok border gate. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital in Assam, the valiant driver, locally known as “Ali da,” succumbed to his injuries en route.

Ali da was highly regarded by the people of Diyun in the Changlang district for his kind and affable nature. Having served as a government transport driver for over 20 years, he was popularly known for his generosity. The sudden demise of Ali da has left the people of Diyun in a state of mourning.

Local MLA Somlung Mossang expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and acknowledged the driver’s heroic sacrifice in ensuring the safety of the passengers and pedestrians. Mossang offered prayers and condolences to the bereaved family members during an interaction with a reporter.

The departed driver is survived by his wife and two young children.