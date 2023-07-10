‘Nesha Mukta’ Tripura: Govt Requests Centre For NCB Branch; Full-body Scanner To Identify Drugs In Vehicles

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 10, 2023: With the aim of achieving a drug-free Tripura, the state government has made significant requests to the Central Government. Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced on Monday that the state government has urged the establishment of a branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Agartala. Furthermore, they are actively considering the purchase of a full-body scanner to detect narcotics in vehicles used for drug transportation.

Addressing questions raised by two MLAs Kishor Barman of BJP and Sudip Roy Barman of Congress during the second day of the Assembly’s budget session on Monday, Chief Minister Dr. Saha provided a written reply stating that over Rs 101.66 crores worth of illegal drugs have been seized in the last three years. Additionally, more than 2,000 individuals have been arrested in connection with drug trafficking and consumption.

Dr. Saha emphasized that the state government has implemented various measures to identify the sources of illegal drugs. To dismantle networks, trace financiers, and uncover inter-state connections, certain cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been assigned to a dedicated Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Tripura Crime Branch.

“We have informed the Central Government about the urgent need to establish an NCB branch in Agartala. In our efforts to combat drug trafficking, we regularly conduct operations to destroy cannabis plants. Furthermore, we are actively exploring the procurement of a full-body scanner to detect narcotics in vehicles used for drug transportation,” declared CM Dr. Saha.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that security forces personnel are consistently trained in relevant subjects at the KTDS Police Training Academy in Narsingarh to enhance the efficiency of NDPS investigations. Additionally, an anti-drug awareness campaign is being conducted among the general public, with a particular focus on students in schools, colleges, and district police.

“To ensure that accused individuals arrested under the NDPS Act do not easily obtain bail, we hold regular meetings with Public Prosecutors and Additional Public Prosecutors. We closely monitor all accused individuals who are on bail in NDPS cases,” added CM Dr. Saha, underlining the government’s commitment to tackling the drug menace.