Pradesh Mahila Congress Protests Drug Trade & Crimes Against Women Allegedly Supported by BJP Leaders in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 10, 2023: Pradesh Mahila Congress took a stand against the rampant drug trade and increasing crimes against women in Tripura, allegedly supported by BJP leaders across the state, by staging a sit-in demonstration on Monday.

Addressing the media at Orient Chowmuhani in Agartala city, Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha stated, “The state government’s aim to make Tripura a ‘Nesha Mukta’ (drug-free) state has proven to be a grave mistake in its execution. The prevalence of drug use has escalated significantly among people of all ages, especially the youth from a very early age. With the support of ruling BJP leaders, drug smugglers are flourishing and turning Tripura into a drug paradise.”

“As an opposition party, TPCC is organizing this mass sit-in demonstration to wake up the state government to the fact that drug consumption is ruining the lives of our youth and tearing apart families. We are urging the general public to help apprehend these smugglers and drug traders. We believe that people from all walks of life must come forward and protest against the thriving drug trade throughout the state,” he added.

Saha also highlighted the injustice faced by women in the state. He pointed out that since the formation of the BJP-led government in Tripura, crimes against women have surged due to the activities of BJP-sponsored antisocial elements. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Tripura ranks second in crimes against women.

“Given the drug paradise situation, it appears that most of these cases are linked to violence against women, often involving influential members or active leaders of the ruling party,” Saha stated. He further criticized the lack of action from the civil and police administration, suggesting that the violators of the law associated with the ruling BJP are escaping legal consequences. Saha also criticized the weak role of the home department in addressing these issues.

In response to these concerns, Pradesh Mahila Congress took to the streets, seeking to draw attention to these pressing issues and advocate for change, as reported by the PCC President.