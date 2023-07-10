Sikkim: Body of Missing IRB Jawan Found in Geyzing

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, July 10, 2023: In a tragic turn of events, the lifeless body of a 29-year-old Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) Jawan, Passang Tshering Bhutia, was found at Geyzing in Sikkim. Bhutia had been reported missing since Saturday, July 8, after he disappeared from his residence in Upper Kyongsa.

The somber discovery was made near St. Mary’s School in Geyzing, adding to the mystery surrounding Bhutia’s sudden disappearance. He was on a three-day leave and was expected to return home on the same day he went missing, raising concerns among his family and colleagues.

The details surrounding Bhutia’s untimely demise remain unknown, prompting the initiation of a thorough investigation by the authorities. Geyzing Police Station has registered a general Missing diary entry, signifying the seriousness of the case.

As the investigation unfolds, the community mourns the loss of a dedicated IRB Jawan, and questions arise about the circumstances leading to his tragic fate. The local authorities are working diligently to uncover the truth and bring justice to Bhutia and his grieving loved ones.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks and challenges faced by our armed forces personnel, highlighting the need for continued support and appreciation for their selfless service to the nation.