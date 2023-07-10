Tripura Police Detains 3 Rohingya Women & 2 Children At Kumarghat Rail Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 10, 2023: In a significant development, Tripura police apprehended three women and two children belonging to the Rohingya community from Myanmar at Kumarghat Railway Station in Unakoti district. They had illegally entered from Bangladesh and were intercepted while attempting to board a train bound for Kashmir via West Bengal, police reports.

The incident took place on Sunday when Inspector Sankar Saha, Officer-in-Charge of Kumarghat Police Station, acted on a tip-off and conducted a search operation in the Kumarghat rail station area situated in Unakoti district of Tripura. As a result, three Rohingya refugees from a camp in Bangladesh were detained, accompanied by two children.

During the subsequent investigation, it was revealed that they had crossed the Indian border without proper documentation through the Tilla Bazar area in Kailashahar earlier that morning. Their intended destination was Sealdah in West Bengal, from where they had planned to travel further to Kashmir.

The detained individuals have been identified as Anjuma (26), Ayesh Begam (22), and Nunaha (20), all hailing from Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. They are currently undergoing interrogation by the authorities and will be presented in court for legal proceedings.

A case has been registered in connection with this incident under number 49 of 2023, invoking Sections 120 B of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3 of The Passport Act, and Section 14 of The Foreigners Act.