Tripura Records 457 Rape Cases & 889 Drug Arrests In Recent Years: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 10, 2023: In the last three years, Tripura police have registered a total of 457 cases of rape, leading to the arrest of 561 individuals, revealed Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha, who also oversees the Home (Police) department. The disclosure came during the second day of the state assembly’s budget session, in response to a query raised by opposition TIPRA Motha MLA Nandita Debbarma (Reang).

Among the recorded rape cases, the Radha Kishore Pur police station in Gomati district accounted for the highest number with 43 cases, followed by West Agartala police station with 28 cases, and East Agartala police station with 26 cases, as stated by the Chief Minister in his reply.

In addition, during the 2022-23 financial year, Tripura police arrested a total of 889 individuals involved in drug supply, peddling, and smuggling, as per Chief Minister Dr. Saha’s response to a query raised by opposition leader and TIPRA Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma.

The breakdown of arrests by district and police stations is as follows: 102 persons were apprehended by the eight police stations in North Tripura district, while four police stations in Unakoti district detained 25 individuals. Furthermore, nine police stations in Dhalai district arrested 124 persons, five police stations in Khowai district apprehended 110 individuals, and 14 police stations in West Tripura district took 186 individuals into custody. Similarly, eight police stations in Sepahijala district arrested 167 individuals, seven police stations in Gomati district detained 52 persons, and six police stations in South Tripura district apprehended 45 individuals. Lastly, three Government Railway Police stations in Agartala, Teliamura, and Dharmanagar arrested 86 individuals.

These figures shed light on the alarming rise in rape cases and the relentless efforts by Tripura police to combat the drug menace in the state. The government remains committed to maintaining law and order, protecting its citizens, and ensuring swift justice for victims of such heinous crimes.