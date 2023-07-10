Veteran Journalist & Politician Manjit Mahanta Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 10, 2023: Esteemed journalist and politician, Manjit Mahanta, known for his remarkable contributions in both fields, has passed away at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The renowned figure breathed his last around 2 a.m. on July 10.

Throughout his illustrious career, Manjit Mahanta carved an impressive path, showcasing his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication. His insightful reporting and astute analysis earned him immense fame and respect, leaving a profound impact on the field of journalism. As a journalist, he fearlessly pursued the truth, shedding light on critical issues and holding those in positions of power accountable.

Manjit Mahanta’s talents extended beyond journalism, as he made significant contributions to public service through his involvement in politics. Driven by his desire to address social concerns and bring about positive change, he actively participated in political activities, amplifying his influence on society. His dynamic personality and shrewd political acumen garnered him widespread admiration in the political arena.

Sources indicate that Manjit Mahanta’s mortal remains will be transported from GMCH to his residence in Geetanagar.

In 2021, Manjit Mahanta, who was leading the Anchalik Gana Morcha, joined the Congress party, while Mehdi Alam Bora, who had previously switched to the BJP, rejoined the Congress party.

In 2020, the Assam Police charged senior journalist Manjit Mahanta with sedition.

Reports indicate that a complaint (number 158/2020) was filed against Mahanta at Tinsukia police station under sections 120 (B), 121 (A), 121, 294, 353, 505, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Upon observing his comments on the CAA during a gathering in Panitola, Tinsukia district, the police took suo motu action and registered a case against Mahanta. The journalist stated that he received a letter on Tuesday instructing him to appear at the Geetanagar Police Station in Guwahati. He confronted allegations pertaining to six to seven CrPC offenses.