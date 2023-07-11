Akasa Air Launches New Flight Connecting Guwahati To Bagdogra

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 11, 2023: In an effort to enhance air connectivity, Akasa Air has introduced a new flight route from Guwahati to Bagdogra. The inaugural flight took off on Tuesday, marking a significant increase in air traffic movement at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Passengers traveling from Guwahati to Bagdogra expressed their satisfaction with the new flight, as it offers improved convenience and accessibility. The service is operated by a narrow-body Boeing aircraft with a single-class configuration, providing 189 seats in Economy Class. The flight will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The outbound flight, QP 1372, departs Guwahati at 09:15 hours, reaching Bagdogra at 10:15 hours in the morning. In the return direction, the flight departs Bagdogra at 05:40 hours and arrives in Guwahati at 08:40 hours in the morning.

Akasa Air has planned to operate this route from July 11th until October 28th, 2023, offering travelers an extended period to take advantage of the new connectivity.

In addition to Akasa Air, Spicejet Airline has also introduced new flight routes from Guwahati to Patna and Varanasi. These additions further strengthen the air connectivity options from Guwahati during the summer schedule.

Passengers traveling to Patna and Varanasi from Guwahati have expressed their satisfaction with the increased flight options. Spicejet is operating these routes with a Bombardier aircraft, providing 80 seats in Economy Class.

The inbound flight, SG-2952, departs Guwahati at 05:55 hours, arriving in Patna at 07:50 hours in the morning. On the other hand, flight SG-2991 departs Guwahati at 16:30 hours, reaching Varanasi at 18:15 hours in the evening.

Spicejet will operate these routes from July 10th to October 28th, 2023, offering passengers a convenient and reliable travel option during this period. The increased connectivity provided by both Akasa Air and Spicejet will contribute to the growth of tourism and business activities in the region.