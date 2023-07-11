Assam Education Department Implements New Guidelines For Colleges & Universities

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 11, 2023: Assam’s Education Department has introduced significant changes to the working hours of colleges and universities in the state. The department issued a notification on July 10, aiming to streamline operations and improve efficiency within the education system.

According to the notification, provincialized, government, and PDUAM (Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya) colleges in Assam will now commence their working hours at 9:00 am, one hour earlier than the previous schedule of 10:00 am. This adjustment establishes a standard working period from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, with a designated tiffin/lunch hour from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

In addition to the change in working hours, the notification includes several other guidelines for educational institutions to follow. These guidelines emphasize the importance of regular faculty attendance through technical intervention, allowing flexibility for faculty members to visit libraries and participate in assigned activities within and outside the campus. The notification also underscores the significance of teaching during stipulated contact hours and the need for well-defined models for conducting internal and external examinations.

The guidelines also address the role of fellowship holders for research, allocating teaching hours to facilitate the implementation of UG-PG integrated courses. Internal assessment and timely evaluation of answer scripts are stressed, with measures in place to ensure accountability and maintain the integrity of the evaluation process.

To enhance student mentoring, the guidelines recommend monthly appraisal meetings and the documentation of activities, which play a crucial role in college rankings such as NIRF and NAAC. Proper workload allocation for faculty members and the uploading of class routines and administrative responsibilities for each teacher are also required.

These guidelines aim to improve the overall functioning of colleges and universities in Assam, ensuring effective teaching and assessment practices, and providing support for faculty and students alike.