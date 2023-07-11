Assam Police Nabs Six-Member Dacoit Gang, Recovers Firearms And Contraband

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 11, 2023: In a significant breakthrough, the Assam Police successfully apprehended a notorious gang of dacoits operating in the Karimganj district. The six accused individuals, identified as Tasruf Ali, Asabuddin, Manir Ali, Nurul Haque, Khairul Islam, and Abdul Latif, were arrested in separate operations conducted in the Ratabari and Kaliganj areas.

During the arrests, the police recovered several items of evidence that link the gang members to their criminal activities. Among the seized items were a handmade pistol, four live cartridges, and various objectionable materials.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the involvement of the arrested individuals in multiple dacoity cases reported in the district. The police are conducting further inquiries to gather more information and to apprehend any other individuals associated with the gang.

Senior police officials emphasized their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the public by taking strong action against criminal elements. A case has been registered against the arrested gang members, and the police will work diligently to present a strong case in court.

The successful operation serves as a testament to the effectiveness of the Assam Police in combating organized crime and protecting the citizens of the state. The police will continue their efforts to dismantle criminal networks and maintain law and order.

The arrests send a strong message to potential criminals that the law enforcement agencies are vigilant and committed to maintaining peace and security in the region. The residents of Karimganj district can now have greater confidence in the ability of the police to safeguard their communities and deter criminal activities.