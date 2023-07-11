Congress Claims Tripura Is Sliding Into A Cycle Of Debt

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 11, 2023: The Tripura Pradesh Congress has voiced its concerns over the state budget, labeling it as detrimental to the people and failing to address their genuine needs.

Last Friday, Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy presented a budget with a deficit of Rs 27,654 crore in the Assembly.

TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha expressed his disappointment, stating, “The budget does not offer any promise of a dearness allowance for government employees or new job opportunities. It does not bring any tangible benefits to the people.”

Saha accused both the BJP-led state government and the central government of pushing Tripura into a dangerous debt trap, with the current debt burden reaching Rs 24,832 crore.

“While the previous Left government accumulated a debt of Rs 13,500 crore over its 25-year rule, the BJP government has managed to escalate it to Rs 24,832 crore within just six years,” he claimed.

Saha also criticized the lack of transparency regarding the implementation of the government’s schemes. He said, “Where is the ‘Atmanirbhar Tripura’ slogan? The finance minister announces new schemes in every budget, but the public remains unaware of their progress.”

Highlighting the reduced budget allocation for certain departments, Saha argued that without sufficient funds, development would be hindered.