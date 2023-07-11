Escaped Murder Convict Shot Dead By Police In Assam’s Cachar District

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 11, 2023: In a dramatic turn of events, one of the two inmates who had escaped from Central Jail, Silchar, on May 11 has been reportedly killed in an encounter with the police. The escaped prisoner, identified as Hifjur Rahman, was serving a life sentence for murder charges.

According to sources, Rahman was traced near the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border. During the apprehension, he allegedly attacked the police personnel, resulting in an injury to one of the officers. In response to the threat, the police were forced to open fire, injuring the convict.

Following the incident, Rahman was immediately rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for medical treatment. However, sources at the hospital have confirmed that he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. The injured police officer is currently undergoing treatment in the Department of Surgery at the same hospital.

It is worth noting that the escape of the two murder convicts from Central Jail Silchar had led to the suspension of three jail officials, including the jailor. The incident raised serious concerns about the security measures in place at the prison facility.

The encounter with the escaped convict highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement authorities in dealing with such situations. The police are entrusted with maintaining public safety and are authorized to use necessary force to protect themselves and others when confronted with armed and dangerous individuals.

The incident is under investigation, and further details regarding the encounter are awaited. The authorities will continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the public, while also addressing the lapses that allowed the escape to occur in the first place.