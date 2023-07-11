Meghalaya: Headless body found in Umiam Lake in Shillong

NET Web Desk

The headless body of an unidentified man, believed to be between 30-40 years old, was discovered floating in Umiam Lake near Mawdud village in Shillong on July 10.

The Office of the Superintendent of Police (SP), East Khasi Hills (EKH), revealed that the deceased individual, described as fair-skinned and approximately 5.5 feet tall, remains unidentified at this time. In an effort to establish the man’s identity, his headless body has been transferred to the Morgue room at Civil Hospital.

Police have registered a case at Lumdeingjri Police Station in connection with this grim discovery.

The police are urging the relatives and friends of any missing person who matches the description to come forward and assist in identifying the deceased.

They have provided contact details for individuals to reach out to for identification purposes.

Relatives and friends can contact O/C Lumdiengjri PS at 03642548151 or I/C Police Control Room in Shillong at 03642222214/2222215.