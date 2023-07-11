Thieves Rob Axis Bank In Manipur, Escape With Rs 2.25 Crore Cash & Jewellery

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 11, 2023: Axis Bank in Manipur’s Churchandpur was targeted by thieves who made off with cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.25 crore, according to police reports.

The theft was found on Monday when the bank reopened after being closed for more than two months due to the unrest in the state since May 3.

Authorities revealed that the thieves gained entry by drilling a hole in the rear side of the bank.

“Approximately Rs 1.25 crore in cash was stolen, along with gold ornaments valued at over Rs 1 crore, as well as a computer,” an official stated.