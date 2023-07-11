Tripura CITU President Manik Dey Calls For ‘Transport Policy’ Reform

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 11, 2023: CITU State President Manik Dey has expressed concern over the rising price of petrol and diesel in India while it decreases in the international market. He believes that the government is collecting an unusual amount of tax on petroleum products, which is negatively impacting transport workers and causing them to lose their jobs.

Dey spoke at a discussion meeting held at the Tripura Motor Sramik Union’s head office to commemorate its 42nd foundation day. He stated that the transport industry is being destroyed as a result of the government’s policies, and no transport policy has been formulated since India gained independence in 1947.

Moreover, Dey raised concerns over the increasing number of transport workers being jailed for drug trafficking, despite the fact that they are innocent. He believes that the main accused, who are the owners of the vehicles, are not being held accountable. The transport workers are being punished for crimes they did not commit, and their families suffer as a result.

Dey emphasized that a proper investigation is needed to hold the owners accountable and to implement a transport policy that would protect transport workers from such injustices. The transport industry is crucial for the country’s economy, and its workers should not be treated unfairly.

CITU state president, Manik Dey, expressed his concern in the meeting that the extortion of money from workers has reached an alarming level. He mentioned that workers are being coerced to pay money for Naka points, but the government needs funds and cannot directly order the police to arrest and fine workers. Dey also highlighted another form of exploitation from workers, where the insurance premium has increased by 100 times and vehicle fitness taxes are being collected from drivers, while billions of rupees are being collected as fines. He demanded the government to enact policies to protect the lives of transport workers who provide essential goods and passenger services every day, from being put in danger.