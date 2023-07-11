Violence In Manipur Claims 142 Lives; Imphal West & East, And Churachandpur Worst Affected, Reports State Government To Supreme Court

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 11, 2023: According to a report submitted by the Manipur state government to the Supreme Court on Monday, the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, and Churachandpur have witnessed the highest number of casualties during the two months of violence in the state. The report, submitted by Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, revealed that between May 3 and July 4, a total of 142 deaths were recorded as a result of the violence.

The breakdown of fatalities by district provided insight into the distribution of casualties. Imphal West and Imphal East districts accounted for 58 deaths, with 29 deaths reported in each district. The capital city initially experienced mob violence in May, which subsequently spread to the outskirts bordering the hill districts. Churachandpur, another focal point of the violence, reported 26 deaths.

Kakching and Bishnupur districts in the valley also recorded a significant number of deaths, with 21 and 18 respectively. Kangpokpi, a hill district affected by violence in peripheral areas, reported eight deaths. Other districts with recorded deaths include Tengnoupal (4), Thoubal (4), Kamjong (2), and Chandel (1).

The report also highlighted incidents of arson, with a total of 5,053 cases reported until July 3. Kangpokpi had the highest number of arson incidents at 1,091, followed by Churachandpur with 1,043. Imphal East reported 938 incidents, and Bishnupur recorded 528.

The number of displaced individuals seeking shelter in relief camps has been steadily increasing, with approximately 54,488 people currently displaced. In Churachandpur, 14,816 individuals are residing in 102 relief camps, while in Kangpokpi, 12,740 people are accommodated in 60 camps.

As of July 4, a total of 5,995 FIRs have been registered across the state, leading to 181 arrests. However, 108 individuals have been released on bail, and two on Personal Recognisance bond.

In terms of security measures, the state government informed the Supreme Court that security forces are dismantling bunkers, which have been a cause of concern for society in both the hills and the valley. Security personnel are also providing protection to civilians engaged in agricultural activities and escorting the transportation of essential goods from Jiribam district to Imphal.

Violence in Manipur continued on Monday, resulting in the death of a police officer and injuries to 10 individuals during an exchange of fire late Sunday night. The incident occurred between two communities in Phayeng and Singda villages in Kangchup, according to an official statement.