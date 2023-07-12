Arunachal Pradesh Has 25 Operational Helipads, Says CM Pema Khandu

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, July 12, 2023: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that the Arunachal Pradesh government is investing in creating a strong air and road network that will enhance connectivity and spur economic development in the state.

He said that the state has 25 helipads that are operational and three advanced landing grounds that are ready for commercial flights, which will help connect people and cultures, boost tourism, facilitate trade and foster cooperation.

“Air connectivity not only bridges distances by connecting people and cultures but also boosts tourism, facilitates trade and fosters cooperation. We are investing to create robust air connectivity to unlock the limitless possibilities it offers!” he tweeted on Tuesday.

He said that the state has two Dornier aircraft that are leased for earmarked operations and seven advanced landing grounds that are operational at Vijoynagar, Walong, Tuting, Ziro, Aalo, Pasighat and Mechuka.

He said that three advanced landing grounds at Walong, Tuting and Mechuka are ready for commercial flights and the airport in Pasighat has been operational since May, 2018. He said that Tezu and Zero towns are also connected through commercial civil operations.

He also said that the state has witnessed a 64 per cent increase in road length since 2016, with a total of 19,863 km roads being built. He said that better road networks will improve the quality of life for people and promote economic growth.

“Sky is not the limit,” he said, adding that the state has been awarded ‘Best Emerging State in Aviation Sector’ in Wings India 2022 conference.

He said that there has been a big boost to road connectivity and on an average 2,838 km roads were built every year in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Better road networks enhance connectivity, promotes economic growth and improves the quality of life for people. We’ve made every possible effort to ensure Arunachal Pradesh has excellent road connectivity. This has been possible thanks to the support of all stakeholders,” he said.