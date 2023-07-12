Assam Forms Committee To Validate Ahom Community’s Caste Certificates

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 12, 2023: In a significant development, the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister of Assam, Pijush Hazarika, conducted a meeting in Guwahati to discuss the establishment of a committee responsible for validating the authenticity of caste certificates for individuals belonging to the Ahom community.

Representatives from four Ahom community organizations participated in the meeting at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, where they appealed to Hazarika to safeguard the rights of the Ahom community.

In response to their concerns, the minister assured the formation of a dedicated committee to address the issue after consulting with the community representatives.

In his announcement regarding the proposal for the committee, Hazarika stated, “We have acknowledged the difficulties encountered in issuing caste certificates to the Ahom community and explored potential solutions.”

He further expressed, “With the approval of the Cabinet, this committee will be tasked with resolving these challenges in the days to come. We are optimistic that this initiative will facilitate the Ahom community in obtaining their rightful caste certificates.”

During the meeting, it was decided that the committee would consist of members selected by the Ahom community representatives. These members would be granted the authority to verify the credibility of caste certificate applications, ensuring a fair and impartial process.

“After this meeting, the delegates led by the General Secretary of East Tai Sahitya Sabha Chao Pushpadhar Saikia sir presented a bag of books as a gift. Heartfelt thanks to them”, Hazarika mentioned in Facebook handle.

The meeting was present by Tribal Circle Department (plain) Secretary Binita Pegu, Social Justice and Empowerment department Dr. Kulshrinath and others.