Major Drug Bust In Mizoram: 10 Arrested With 885 Grams Of Heroin

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 11, 2023: In a coordinated effort between Mizoram’s Excise and Narcotics department and the state police, a significant breakthrough was achieved in the fight against drug trafficking. Since Monday, a series of operations were conducted across three different locations, resulting in the seizure of a staggering 885 grams of heroin and the apprehension of 10 individuals.

According to a statement released by the Narcotics department, one operation took place in Keifang, located in the Saitual district, Mizoram. During this operation, law enforcement officers successfully confiscated 826 grams of heroin. Additionally, four individuals, all residents of Mizoram, were arrested for their involvement in an attempted smuggling operation.

Furthermore, three individuals from Assam were also apprehended as they attempted to procure the illicit substances from the aforementioned smugglers.

This joint operation serves as a testament to the commitment and effectiveness of Mizoram’s authorities in combating the menace of drug trafficking. The arrests made and the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin will undoubtedly strike a blow to the illegal drug trade in the region. The law enforcement agencies involved will continue their efforts to bring the culprits to justice and dismantle any associated networks, thus safeguarding the well-being and security of the community.