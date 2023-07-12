Meghalaya Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Survives Armed Attack; Assailant Apprehended, Investigation Underway

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya, July 12, 2023: In a terrifying incident that unfolded at her residence in Laitumkhrah, Meghalaya, Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh narrowly escaped an armed attack on July 11. According to initial reports, the incident began with a group of miscreants pelting stones at her home, prompting them to alert the police. Amidst the chaos, Lyngdoh and her family ventured outside in search of the culprits, only to be confronted by an assailant wielding a machete. However, her husband and son bravely intervened, subduing the attacker and preventing any further harm.

Law enforcement was promptly notified, and they swiftly arrived at the scene, apprehending the assailant. The attacker has been identified as Teibor Lyting, a 46-year-old resident of Kharmalki. Disturbingly, Lyngdoh revealed that she had previously been targeted by the same individual prior to the elections.

An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed, and investigations are currently underway to shed light on the motives and circumstances surrounding the attack. The police are diligently working to gather evidence and ascertain any potential connections or accomplices linked to the assailant. Meanwhile, Ampareen Lyngdoh expressed her gratitude to her husband and son for their quick thinking and bravery in thwarting the assault.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of public figures, prompting a reevaluation of security protocols. The Meghalaya community, as well as political leaders across the state, have rallied in support of Ampareen Lyngdoh, condemning the act of violence and calling for swift justice.