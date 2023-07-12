Tripura Congress Stages ‘Mouna Satyagraha’ Against BJP’s Plots On Rahul Gandhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 12, 2023: A ‘Mouna Satyagraha’ was staged by Tripura Pradesh Congress leaders and supporters at Gandhighat here on Wednesday, to oppose the BJP-led government’s alleged plots against AICC leader and MP Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament.

Among the protesters were former Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman, Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha and former minister and current Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman. They told the media that they were fighting for Indian democracy, which was in danger from a fascist government.

Congress MLA Roy Barman said that the country was being ruled by a fascist government that was trying to destroy every pillar of democracy, including the people, the media and the institutions. He said that democracy was under threat and in question today, as no one could speak, express opinion or protest without being jailed or harassed by agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax.

He said that Rahul Gandhi was fighting to keep Indian democracy alive and had raised some questions in the Parliament for the people’s welfare. He said that the treasury bench did not respond to his questions and instead plotted against him. He said that the Gujarat High Court had cancelled Rahul Gandhi’s membership as part of the plot.

He said that they had faith in the law and the Supreme Court and hoped that Rahul Gandhi and the countrymen would get justice for this injustice that had been committed from Parliament to Gujarat High Court. He said that they were holding a silent protest across the country to save democracy from being tarnished by the plotters. He said that democracy in India was not so weak that it would be defeated by plotters. He said that they would rebuild the country with Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

Former CM Barman said that he had won from an assembly constituency five to six times and had received support from the people of that centre. He said that the BJP-led government had snatched away the people’s right to speech and that this situation was prevalent in the state.