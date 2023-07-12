Tripura Government Considers Regulations On Fees & Donations In Private Schools: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 12, 2023: In a bid to ensure accessibility and affordability of education, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced on Wednesday that the state government is actively considering regulations on fees and donations in private schools. The government aims to form a committee to address this issue and explore the possibility of introducing specific regulations for private educational institutions.

During the third day of the budget session in the state assembly, the Chief Minister responded to concerns raised by MLA Birajit Sinha and MLA Ranjit Debbarma regarding the financial burden of fees and donations in private schools. Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, who also serves as the Education Minister, expressed the government’s commitment to establish a committee to tackle these concerns.

The primary objective is to ensure that the fees charged by private schools are reasonable and affordable for parents. The government is also closely monitoring the issue of donations in schools. However, the Chief Minister emphasized that public and private schools should not be equated in this matter. Therefore, the state government is actively exploring the potential implementation of regulations specifically tailored to address the concerns of private schools.

The Tripura government remains dedicated to taking proactive measures to address the challenges surrounding fees and donations in private schools. The formation of a committee and the consideration of regulations demonstrate the government’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and affordability of education for parents across the state.