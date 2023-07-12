Tripura Government Invests Over Rs. 20 Crore To Transform Dumbur Lake Through ‘Cage Culture’ Initiative: Minister – Sudhangshu Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 12, 2023: Tripura government has spent a total of Rs. 20 crore 67 lakh 31 thousand over the past two financial years for the development of Dumbur Lake in the Gandacherra sub-division of Dhalai district, Fisheries minister Sudhangshu Das on Wednesday.

The funds have been dedicated to the implementation of ‘Cage Culture’ as part of the Rural Infrastructure Development program. This initiative aims to enhance the productivity and sustainability of fisheries in the region, he added.

During the state assembly’s budget session, Fisheries Minister Das provided detailed responses to queries raised by TIPRA Motha MLA Nandita Debbarma (Reang), shedding light on various aspects of fishery activities in Gandacherra sub-division.

Minister Das informed the assembly that a total of 3,032 fishermen in Gandacherra sub-division, known as Ganda Twisa, earn a monthly income ranging from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 14,000. He highlighted that fish cultivation in Dumbur Lake ceases from July to September each year, during which the government provides a monthly allowance of Rs. 1,000 to each fisherman to support their livelihoods during this period.

While acknowledging that the large-sized water body falls under the jurisdiction of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Minister Das revealed that the state government had stocked the reservoir with 24 lakh, 29 lakh, and 22 lakh 40 thousand fishlings in the fiscal years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23, respectively.

To boost the income of fishermen, the government has undertaken the ‘Cage Culture’ initiative in Dumbur Lake. Currently, 1,512 cages have been installed, and fish cultivation has commenced. Additionally, an experimental approach has been adopted for pan-culture to further enhance fish cultivation in the lake, Minister Das informed the assembly.

Furthermore, the Fisheries department in Ganda Twisa sub-division has taken steps to produce fishlings such as Rui, Katal, Mrigel, Shing, Karpu, Tengra, and more. These fishlings are cultivated in 75 water bodies spanning 10.32 hectares under Sharma Farm. The department has also distributed free fishlings to fishermen in Dumbur Lake, benefitting 1,769 families in the current fiscal year.